03/06/2019 - 12:37 BST

Juventus Zero In On Chelsea Teenager To Follow Maurizio Sarri To Turin

 




Juventus want Chelsea talent Juan Castillo to follow Maurizio Sarri to Turin this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Old Lady have identified Sarri as the ideal candidate to replace the outgoing Massimiliano Allegri as  coach in Turin during the close season.  

 



As such, Juventus are eyeing snaring Sarri away from Stamford Bridge this summer, after just a solitary year in England with Chelsea.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Italian champions want Chelsea youngster Castillo to follow Sarri to Turin during the summer transfer window.
 


It is claimed that Juventus are keen on securing a deal for Castillo, who was a standout performer for the Chelsea Under-23s during their run to the UEFA Youth League final last season.



In addition to Castillo, Juventus have also identified Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri as another potential target to strengthen their squad, following the arrival of Sarri.

Castillo has yet to make his senior debut for Chelsea and will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge by the end of this month.
 


The 19-year-old made netted three goals and registered 10 assists in all competitions for the Chelsea Under-23s this season.

He has featured prominently across various age groups for the Netherlands.

Despite the potential departure of Castillo, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are willing to let Emerson leave this summer.   
 