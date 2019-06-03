XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/06/2019 - 13:07 BST

Leeds United Looking For Three Speedy Departures

 




Leeds United hope that three out of favour players can follow Caleb Ekuban out of the Elland Road exit door, as they look to bring in funds.

The Whites are starting the process of reshaping their squad for another season of Championship football and chairman Andrea Radrizzani has already warned of a difficult summer transfer window ahead.  

 



Ekuban, who was on loan at Trabzonspor for the course of the season, has joined the Turkish club on a permanent deal after they triggered a clause in the agreement.

Now Leeds want other fringe players to follow him out of the door with left-back Laurens De Bock, midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi and attacker Samu Saiz all on the chopping block, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
 


All three players were on loan away from Elland Road this season.



Defender De Bock spent the campaign in his native Belgium with KV Oostende, while Japanese star Ideguchi played his football in Germany at Greuther Furth.

Saiz meanwhile joined Spanish La Liga outfit Getafe in the January transfer window this year.
 


It is unclear how much money Leeds might be able to bring into the Elland Road coffers by offloading the out-of-favour trio.

 