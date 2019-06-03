XRegister
X
06 October 2018

03/06/2019 - 13:19 BST

Leeds United Supremo Meeting QSI and PSG Supremo Today For Stake Sale Talks

 




Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is set for talks with Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani, it has been claimed.

In addition to his role at PSG, Al-Khelaifi is also the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), who have been linked with wanting to invest in Leeds.  

 



QSI are looking for an English club to invest in and it has been suggested that Leeds are a possibility for the Middle East group.

Now, according to New York Times reporter Tariq Panja, Al-Khelaifi is set to meet with Radrizzani later today for talks over buying a stake in Leeds.
 


It is unclear if Radrizzani will entertain selling part of his stake in Leeds to QSI, especially with hopes high the Whites can win promotion to the Premier League next season.



But Leeds are a loss-making club and Radrizzani has warned of a difficult summer transfer window to come.

Investment from QSI could substantially change the picture at Elland Road and open the door to numerous squad strengthening deals over the course of the summer.
 


All eyes will be on the outcome of the meeting between Al-Khelaifi and Radrizzani.

 