Leeds United Supremo Not Wanting To Sell Majority Stake

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has no intention of selling a majority stake to potential investors, despite meeting Qatar Sports Investments chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, according to BBC Radio Leeds.



The Whites are eyeing the possibility of securing healthy investment in a bid to try and facilitate their smooth functioning next season.











As such, Paris Saint-Germain president Al-Khelaifi, who is also the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), has been identified as a potential investor.



Despite their association with the Ligue 1 champions, QSI have been linked with wanting to make an investment in English football.





And in the wake of the rumours citing the talks between Radrizzani and Al-Khelaifi, it is claimed the Leeds chairman will not sell his majority stake in the Whites.







However, Radrizzani will not stand in the way of investors, including Al-Khelaifi, buying a minority stake that would subsequently help the club get stronger this summer.



Leeds have failed to secure a return to the Premier League since relegation in 2004 and are currently a loss-making club.





Radrizzani has hinted the club will be severely restricted in the summer transfer window.



But a potential investment from QSI or other interested parties could give Leeds a shot in the arm to make the necessary reinforcements required to fight for promotion next season.



Leeds head to Australia for their pre-season friendlies against Manchester United and Western Sydney Wanderers next month.

