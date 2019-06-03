Mainz Snap Up West Ham Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United midfielder Edimilson Fernandes has signed a four-year deal with Bundesliga outfit Mainz.



The 23-year-old Swiss international joined the Hammers from Swiss side Sion in August 2016.











Having struggled to make his mark at West Ham, the midfielder spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Serie A side Fiorentina.



In Italy, he managed to make 29 Serie A appearances for La Viola and produced a few memorable performances.





His departure stands as a testament to the ongoing overhaul at London Stadium, where Andy Carroll, Adrian, and Samir Nasri have also exited following the end of their deals.







Mainz finished 12th in the Bundesliga in the 2018/19 campaign and are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.



The transfer fee has not been disclosed.





Over his first two seasons at West Ham, Fernandes amassed 48 first-team appearances, scoring only one goal, against Chelsea in a League Cup win in 2016.









