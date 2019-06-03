XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/06/2019 - 22:02 BST

Manchester United Are Big Club But Pick Barcelona, Former Ajax Star Tells Matthijs de Ligt

 




Former Ajax star Hedwiges Maduro has advised Matthijs de Ligt to snub interest from Manchester United to sign for Barcelona this summer. 

The Ajax centre-back is in the middle of a transfer scrap with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Manchester United all linked with wanting to land him. 

 



It had seemed De Ligt would be Camp Nou bound, but the deal does not appear to be done and Manchester United have reportedly offered him a better financial package to move to Old Trafford.

Maduro admits that Manchester United are a big club, but he has told De Ligt to go to Barcelona, where he feels the defender would fit with the culture.
 


"They [Manchester United] are a big club", Maduro told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.



"They are now in not as good a phase and for example do not play in the Champions League, where they actually belong when you look at their history.

"They would be a very good club [for De Ligt], where he would be a starter.
 


"He could also play for Barcelona and Juventus, so I am curious about where he is going", Maduro stressed.

"I would recommend Barcelona.

"In terms of playing style, always wanting to play football, they are very good with talents.

"They are a bit similar to Ajax, also in terms of culture. I think they are a nice club for him."

It remains to be seen if De Ligt will follow Maduro's advice and make the switch to Barcelona this summer.

The defender impressed on the way to helping Ajax to a league and cup double in the Netherlands this season, as well as progress to the semi-final stage of the Champions League.

 