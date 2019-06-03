Manchester United Are Big Club But Pick Barcelona, Former Ajax Star Tells Matthijs de Ligt

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Ajax star Hedwiges Maduro has advised Matthijs de Ligt to snub interest from Manchester United to sign for Barcelona this summer.



The Ajax centre-back is in the middle of a transfer scrap with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Manchester United all linked with wanting to land him.











It had seemed De Ligt would be Camp Nou bound, but the deal does not appear to be done and Manchester United have reportedly offered him a better financial package to move to Old Trafford.



Maduro admits that Manchester United are a big club, but he has told De Ligt to go to Barcelona, where he feels the defender would fit with the culture.





"They [Manchester United] are a big club", Maduro told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.







"They are now in not as good a phase and for example do not play in the Champions League, where they actually belong when you look at their history.



"They would be a very good club [for De Ligt], where he would be a starter.





"He could also play for Barcelona and Juventus, so I am curious about where he is going", Maduro stressed.



"I would recommend Barcelona.



"In terms of playing style, always wanting to play football, they are very good with talents.



"They are a bit similar to Ajax, also in terms of culture. I think they are a nice club for him."



It remains to be seen if De Ligt will follow Maduro's advice and make the switch to Barcelona this summer.



The defender impressed on the way to helping Ajax to a league and cup double in the Netherlands this season, as well as progress to the semi-final stage of the Champions League.



