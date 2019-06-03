Manchester United Target Kieran Trippier Keen To Stay In Premier League

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier has expressed his desire to keep playing in England, giving Manchester United's hopes of signing him a boost.



Trippier's side came out second-best against Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday, succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.









The Spurs right-back has had to endure a difficult season, struggling with a niggling groin injury that kept him sidelined for a considerable period.



In the aftermath of a disappointing campaign, England boss Gareth Southgate has dropped him from his squad for the upcoming Nations League finals.





It is claimed that Tottenham are willing to let the player leave if a suitable offer comes along. Juventus and Napoli have been linked with wanting Trippier, while Manchester United are also keen.







And in a boost for the Red Devils, the full-back has expressed his desire to keep plying his trade in the Premier League, despite admitting that Tottenham will make the final call.



"I want to stay in England. But what can you do?" Trippier was quoted as saying by the Press Association.





"I’ll see what happens and what the club wants, most importantly.



"I give everything for this club – training sessions, games – so we’ll see what happens in pre-season."



Trippier played in 27 Premier League games in the 2018/19 season, registering one goal and three assists.



If the 28-year-old remains adamant about staying in England, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could use the player's inclination towards the Premier League to lower Tottenham's asking price.





