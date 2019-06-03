Premier League Side Tipped To Adopt Low Bid Approach For Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are tipped to start the bidding low for Leeds United winger Jack Clarke.



Spurs scouted Clarke throughout the season and were impressed with what they saw from the Elland Road teenager.











They have been linked with a £10m swoop for Clarke but, according to the Sun's Alan Nixon, Tottenham are likely to start low in the hopes of nabbing a bargain.



With Leeds supremo Andrea Radrizzani having warned of a difficult summer to come for the loss-making Championship club, Tottenham will believe the Whites need cash.





As such, they will try to take Clarke away for a reduced fee, hoping the financial screws turn on Leeds and force the Whites to accept.







However, Leeds could have a cash injection in the coming months.



Radrizzani has been holding talks with the owners of Paris Saint-Germain, Qatar Sports Investments.





The Leeds owner held a fresh meeting with QSI on Monday as he explores selling a stake in the Whites to the Middle East group.



