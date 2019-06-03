XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/06/2019 - 22:57 BST

Right Time To Leave Millwall – West Ham New Boy Relishing Hammers Challenge

 




New West Ham United signing David Martin has claimed it was the right time for him to move on from Millwall and has pledged his heart and soul to the Hammers.

The shot-stopper will join the London Stadium club on 1st July, signing a two-year deal, with the option to add a further 12 months.  


 



Martin started Millwall's final ten games of the Championship season, while he also turned out against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup sixth round.

The 33-year-old is expected to reprise a similar, sporadic role at West Ham, playing second-fiddle to last summer's signing Lukasz Fabianski.
 


Still, the goalkeeper, son of West Ham icon Alvin Martin, has declared he is ready for the challenge at his boyhood club, claiming it was the right time for him to move on from the Lions.



Speaking with West Ham United's official website, he said: "I had a great two years with Millwall, but after speaking with my family I felt like the time was right for me to move on, and to come to my boyhood club is a dream really.

"Now I will go into training every day and give the club what I’ve got, and see where that takes me."
 


Following Roberto's free transfer from Espanyol, Martin has become the second goalkeeper in a week to move to the London Stadium. 
 