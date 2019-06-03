Southampton Can Finish Mid-table, Former Saints Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Southampton star Kevin Keegan has been left impressed by the impact of manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, revealing his belief that securing a top 10 finish in the Premier League is not too far-fetched for the Saints to aim for.



Picking up 39 points in 38 games in the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, Saints finished 16th in league standings, only five points above the drop zone.











Appointed in December, Hasenhuttl helped Southampton improve their overall efficiency and pick up results against clubs in the top half of the table, which ultimately turned out to be pivotal to their survival.



Over the years, the Saints have sold many of their talented academy products to teams in the Premier League, especially Liverpool.





Keegan has claimed that it is almost impossible for the Saints to maintain consistency after such departures, but feels a mid-table finish is well within reach.







Speaking with the Daily Echo, he said: "They have got a good manager now who is getting the best out of them.



"They looked at one time that they might be in danger of going down but in the end, I thought they were quite comfortable.





"If you are Southampton, you are not going to finish in the top-six very easily, but you are certainly capable of finish from seventh down to 14th.



"That will be the aim next year but it’s never easy. Look at some of the players they have sold, I think Liverpool have about three or four of them.



"You can’t be a feeder club and then compete straight away by replacing your best players with kids, it takes time."



The former Southampton forward also enjoyed a memorable spell with Liverpool, making 230 appearances for the Reds between 1971 and 1977.

