XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/06/2019 - 21:47 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Target Has Not Asked For Lyon Exit

 




Tottenham Hotspur target Tanguy Ndombele has not asked to leave Lyon and plans over his departure are not yet as advanced as those of Ferland Mendy. 

Ndombele has been linked with several clubs in recent months, though it is Tottenham who have been leading the chase of late, even though they are yet to meet Lyon's asking price of between €80m and €100m.  

 



Lyon are open to selling Ndombele as they look to bring in cash, while the player has been open about the fact he could quit Les Gones.

But importantly, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Ndombele has not told Lyon that he wants to leave.
 


While Lyon have been on board with the possibilty of losing Ndombele this summer, Mendy's departure was not planned in the same way.



Cash raised by selling Mendy to Real Madrid could put Lyon in a stronger financial position to resist Ndombele's departure.

But it has been claimed that Lyon will be prepared to be flexible with Ndombele's asking price if a deal can be done before 30th June.
 


If the transfer was to go through by 30th June then Lyon could include it in this year's financial results.

 