Tottenham Hotspur Target Has Not Asked For Lyon Exit

Tottenham Hotspur target Tanguy Ndombele has not asked to leave Lyon and plans over his departure are not yet as advanced as those of Ferland Mendy.



Ndombele has been linked with several clubs in recent months, though it is Tottenham who have been leading the chase of late, even though they are yet to meet Lyon's asking price of between €80m and €100m.











Lyon are open to selling Ndombele as they look to bring in cash, while the player has been open about the fact he could quit Les Gones.



But importantly, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Ndombele has not told Lyon that he wants to leave.





While Lyon have been on board with the possibilty of losing Ndombele this summer, Mendy's departure was not planned in the same way.







Cash raised by selling Mendy to Real Madrid could put Lyon in a stronger financial position to resist Ndombele's departure.



But it has been claimed that Lyon will be prepared to be flexible with Ndombele's asking price if a deal can be done before 30th June.





If the transfer was to go through by 30th June then Lyon could include it in this year's financial results.



