06 October 2018

03/06/2019 - 22:39 BST

West Ham Won’t Break Bank For Everton Target Andre Gomes

 




West Ham United are not prepared to pay above their valuation of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, it has been claimed. 

Gomes has just completed a season on loan at Everton and the Toffees are keen to welcome him back to Goodison Park on a permanent basis. 

 



But West Ham have been making the running for Gomes and have reportedly put in two offers for the Portuguese midfielder.

They have not though got close to Barcelona's asking price for Gomes, meaning no deal for the player to switch to the London Stadium has been done yet.
 


And, according to the Sun's Alan Nixon, West Ham are not prepared to be held to ransom on Gomes.



The Hammers are claimed to have set a valuation of the midfielder and will not go beyond it, meaning they could quickly move on to other targets.

Gomes, 25, made 27 appearances in the Premier League for Everton this season and caught the eye.
 


He has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur on the back of his performances at Goodison Park.

 