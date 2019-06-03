We’ve Got Good Case – Bundesliga Side’s Sporting Director On Liverpool Star Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Hertha Berlin sporting director Michael Preetz feels the Bundesliga club have a good case to put forward when it comes to keeping Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic for another season.



Grujic, who was forced to go out on loan again last summer, enjoyed regular first team football with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga this season.











The Serbian midfielder notched up 23 appearances in all competitions and scored five goals for Hertha Berlin, as they finished 11th in the German top flight.



Despite his promising loan spell in Germany, it remains to be seen whether Grujic can muscle his way into Jurgen Klopp’s first team set-up next season.





Grujic is wanted by several clubs, but Preetz feels Hertha Berlin have a strong case to retain the services of the Liverpool man on another loan deal this summer.







The German claimed that Grujic would like to stay and stressed it makes sense for Liverpool to give the young player another year at the club to continue developing.



“He would like to stay”, Preetz told German magazine Kicker.





“And Liverpool see that the loan has worked and that it makes sense to give the player a second year in a location he knows and feels comfortable with.



“I think we have a good argument [to sign Grujic again on loan].”



Grujic, who joined Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade in 2016, has a contract at Anfield that runs until 2023.

