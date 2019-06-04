Barcelona Identify Price To Sell Manchester United Linked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are prepared to sell Manchester United midfield target Ivan Rakitic this summer at a certain price, it has been claimed.



Rakitic has been a major part of Barcelona’s success since joining the club from Sevilla in 2014 and has been a key player at the Camp Nou.











The 31-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona with Manchester United believed to be interested in taking him to Old Trafford as part of their rebuild.



But Rakitic has made it clear that he is not sure about the speculation and insisted that he has not considered leaving Barcelona this summer.





However, according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are ready to let him go if they receive an offer in the region of €70m.







He has a buy-out clause worth €125m, but Barcelona are willing to take just €70m if such a sum is offered.



Barcelona are hoping to refresh a squad that has a high wage bill and the Croatian is one of the big earners they are prepared to offload.





But a steep asking price and the player’s willingness to continue at Barcelona are likely to be major roadblocks in their efforts to sell him.

