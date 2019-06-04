XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/06/2019 - 15:35 BST

Celtic Confirm Enquiry Into Leak of Transfer Document

 




Celtic have started to look into the leak of a confidential document about the club's transfer plans, a spokesperson has confirmed.

A list, detailing the Scottish champions' transfer targets for the summer, has surfaced on the internet.  


 



The document appears to be from a meeting in April, attended by some of the club's senior members, including manager Neil Lennon, chief executive Peter Lawwell, and former head of recruitment Lee Congerton.

Carrying initials of the members present at the meeting, the document reports on the areas the Bhoys need to strengthen in the summer, and the contract situation of first-team players.
 


Players Celtic are interested in or are actively trying to sign are also included in the leaked papers.



The Hoops are unhappy with the leak have confirmed that an investigation is under way.

A spokesperson told BBC: "We're looking into it."
 


Celtic are expected to be busy over the summer transfer window as Lennon looks to reshape the squad.
 