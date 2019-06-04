Claim From Italy: Brescia Very Close To Landing Leeds United and West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Brescia are claimed to be very close to securing the signature of Leeds United, Southampton and West Ham linked forward Florian Aye.



The 22-year-old impressed in Ligue 2 during the just concluded season, scoring 18 goals in the second tier of French football.











His performances have managed to pique the interest of several clubs in England, with Leeds, Southampton and West Ham believed to be keeping tabs on his development.



Aye also attracted the prying eyes of clubs across Europe and it has been claimed that he is close to being on his way to Italy this summer.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Massimo Cellino's Brescia are closing in on the signature of the forward and are just a step away from doing the deal.







The newly promoted Serie A outfit want to add goals to their squad ahead of their season in the top tier of Italian football and Aye has emerged as one of their key targets.



A deal in the region of €3m could be agreed between Brescia and Clermont Foot for the forward’s move to Italy.





Aye is said to be keen on playing top tier football after impressing in Ligue 2 this season.

