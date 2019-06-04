XRegister
06 October 2018

04/06/2019 - 11:34 BST

Claim From Italy: Juventus Made No Effort To Land Mauricio Pochettino

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has not been approached by Juventus, nor have the Italian club spoken to Spurs about him, it has been claimed in Italy.

Allegri left Juventus at the end of this season and the Italian champions are now looking to bring in a new head coach in the coming weeks.  

 



Maurizio Sarri is expected to become their new coach and the Italian has already told Chelsea that he wants to leave the club after just one season, where they finished third and won the Europa League.

However, there has been speculation that other managers have also been on Juventus’ radar with Pochettino believed to be one of the names on their shortlist.
 


But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Bianconeri have not seriously considered moving for Pochettino.



There have been no serious talks between the Argentine’s camp and Juventus despite contrary claims and suggestions.

And Juventus did not make an effort to snare Pochettino away from Tottenham at the end of the season.
 


Pochettino has indicated that he is prepared to walk away from Tottenham if they do not show ambition in the transfer market.   
 