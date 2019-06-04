Claim From Italy: Maurizio Sarri Could Have Juventus Passage Secured In 48 Hours

Follow @insidefutbol





Maurizio Sarri’s path towards Juventus could be decided in the next 48 hours as Chelsea look to close in on a new manager.



Sarri finished third in the Premier League and won the Europa League in his first season at Chelsea, but has told the club that he wants to leave this summer.











Juventus are lying in wait to appoint the Italian as their successor to Massimiliano Allegri, who left the club at the end of this season after winning his fifth successive Serie A title.



Chelsea do not want to stand in Sarri’s way and are prepared to let him go if Juventus agree to pay a compensation fee in the region of €5.5m.





And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the solution for Sarri’s passage to Juventus could be decided in the next 48 hours.







Chelsea are looking to bring in a new manager and their former player and current Derby County boss Frank Lampard is believed to be their top choice.



There are suggestions that the Blues have also been in contact with Watford boss Javi Gracia.





With Chelsea actively looking for a new boss, Sarri seems destined to return to Juventus in the coming days.

