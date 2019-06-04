XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/06/2019 - 11:36 BST

Claim From Italy: Maurizio Sarri Could Have Juventus Passage Secured In 48 Hours

 




Maurizio Sarri’s path towards Juventus could be decided in the next 48 hours as Chelsea look to close in on a new manager.

Sarri finished third in the Premier League and won the Europa League in his first season at Chelsea, but has told the club that he wants to leave this summer.  

 



Juventus are lying in wait to appoint the Italian as their successor to Massimiliano Allegri, who left the club at the end of this season after winning his fifth successive Serie A title.

Chelsea do not want to stand in Sarri’s way and are prepared to let him go if Juventus agree to pay a compensation fee in the region of €5.5m.
 


And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the solution for Sarri’s passage to Juventus could be decided in the next 48 hours.



Chelsea are looking to bring in a new manager and their former player and current Derby County boss Frank Lampard is believed to be their top choice.

There are suggestions that the Blues have also been in contact with Watford boss Javi Gracia.
 


With Chelsea actively looking for a new boss, Sarri seems destined to return to Juventus in the coming days.   
 