Clubs Are Interested In Me But I Don’t Know – Watford Star On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford attacker Dodi Lukebakio has insisted that he has no idea where he is going to play his football next season, amidst interest from several clubs.



Lukebakio has just finished an impressive loan spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf and is now slated to return to his parent club Watford for pre-season preparations.











However, his performances in Germany have piqued the interest of several clubs across Europe and there are suggestions Schalke are interested in snapping him up from Watford.



The Belgian has also been attracting interest from France, with Lille keen on signing him as a replacement for Nicolas Pepe this summer.





The former Toulouse man is flattered by the interest from the Ligue 1 club, but conceded that he has no idea what the future holds for him this summer.







He admits that he is just aware of interest from several clubs but indicated that no decision has been taken on his future at the moment.



Asked about interest from Lille, the forward was quoted as saying by French outlet Foot Mercato: “It is nice to hear such things.





“I always say in football, anything is possible.



"I don’t know what will happen and I don’t know where I am going to go personally.



“All I know there are a lot of interested clubs.



“As for my future, I cannot say anything yet, because I don’t know.”



Watford could opt to sell Lukebakio and make a healthy sum this summer.

