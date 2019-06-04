Crystal Palace and West Ham Keen On Teenage Midfielder, Eagles Plotting First Move

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested in snapping up AC Ajaccio youngster Davis Abanda during the summer transfer window.



The 18-year-old midfielder has impressed in French youth football this season and broke into the Ligue 2 club's first team squad.













He is yet to make a senior appearance for the club, but the youngster has already been on the watch list of several top teams in Europe.



There has been considerable interest in Abanda from the Premier League, and according to French magazine France Football, West Ham and Crystal Palace have been keeping tabs on the midfielder.





Abanda’s progress has been closely monitored by the two clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.







Crystal Palace are the ones who are preparing to make a concrete move for the youngster in the coming days and plotting to launch a probe.



Abanda is expected to be contacted by the Eagles soon as the club look to take him to England this summer.





Despite not playing a single minute of senior football, the 18-year-old could be on his way to England in the coming months.

