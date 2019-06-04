He Gave Me Non-Competitive Debut – Celtic Talent Hoping For Neil Lennon Boost

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Calvin Miller has admitted he is delighted at Neil Lennon landing the permanent managerial role at Parkhead, as he made his non-competitive debut under the Northern Irishman.



Miller, who is a product of the academy at Parkhead, enjoyed regular game time at Dundee and Ayr United during his loan spells this season.











And following his first stint away from Glasgow, Miller is now back at Lennoxtown in a bid to gear up for pre-season under Lennon.



The Northern Irishman was handed a permanent job offer at Parkhead, after clinching the treble treble with Celtic and is already eyeing another trophy-laden year next season.





And ahead of preparations for the upcoming season, Miller has admitted he is delighted to see Lennon landing the Celtic job on a permanent basis this summer.







The 21-year-old also added that he enjoyed working with Lennon during the tactician’s first spell with Celtic, when he was handed a non-competitive debut against Galatasaray during a friendly.



“Neil actually gave me my non-competitive debut against Galatasaray just a few days after I turned 16”, Miller was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.





“He had taken a load of the development squad out with the first-team to Antalya for a winter training camp and tournament and I got a wee bit of game time.



“I know Neil and I am delighted that he has got the job because he has a great enthusiasm for the game and I really enjoyed the time I had before when I was working with him.”



Miller will be eyeing enjoying more involvement with the first team next season, especially as he has previously worked with Lennon at Celtic.

