Hoping Versatility Works In My Favour – Celtic Star Looking For Breakthrough

Celtic talent Calvin Miller insists he is ready to play anywhere on the pitch for the Bhoys at Parkhead, after a productive and versatile loan spell at Ayr United.



The 21-year-old defender, who came up through the ranks at Parkhead, secured his first move away from the club by signing on loan for Dundee last summer.











After making 16 appearances in the Scottish Premiership with the club, Miller returned to Parkhead in January and stepped down to the second-tier with another short loan spell at Ayr.



And following his switch to Somerset Park, Miller continued to enjoy regular first team football, as Ayr unsuccessfully chased promotion.





Despite playing for Celtic purely as a left-back, Miller tried and tested his skills in a number of roles on the pitch for Ayr this season.







As such, the defender feels he is ready to play anywhere on the pitch for Celtic, following his versatile involvement under Ian McCall at Somerset Park.



Miller also admitted he is grateful for the chance he got to play at Ayr with such a good group and believes his newly-found versatile nature could help him at Celtic next season.





“There was a good bunch of boys at Ayr and I got the chance to play”, Miller was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“I was playing in a different role too which was good. I was playing left-back and left-wing and I also played right-wing and through the middle too and that is kind of what I was before Brendan Rodgers wanted me to play full-back.



“I enjoyed being higher up the pitch.



"I am hoping that versatility might help me when I go back although, like everyone, I would happily play anywhere.



“I made the most of my time with Ayr and it was great to get that experience.



"It will be the same routing of working hard and seeing if I can impress the manager.”



Miller has just a single year remaining on his contract with boyhood club Celtic.

