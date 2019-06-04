I Want To Make Champions League Impact – Celtic Boss Neil Lennon

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has expressed his desire to make inroads into the Champions League with the Bhoys, revealing his belief that the task is not "insurmountable."



Lennon returned to Celtic's managerial hot seat after Brendan Rodgers' departure to Leicester City in February.













As the Bhoys' interim manager, he helped the team to yet another domestic treble, which ultimately earned him a permanent contract on a 12-month rolling deal.



The Hoops won their eighth successive Scottish Premiership title this season, but with Rangers prepared to spend in the summer, Lennon could be in for a tougher season.





The 47-year-old, however, has revealed he is determined to maintain Celtic's domestic supremacy and maybe even make a mark in Europe.







"I’m going to try and bring nine, first and foremost, aligned with the domestic cups", Lennon told Celtic's official site.



"Obviously we want to make inroads into the Champions League, which is a difficult thing to do, but not insurmountable."





In his first spell at Celtic, between 2010 and 2014, he led the club to three league titles and three Scottish Cups.



Lennon did make an impact in Europe too, famously seeing off Barcelona in a Champions League group stage game and reaching the last 16.

