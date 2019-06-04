I’ll Know Soon – Everton and Tottenham Target On Future As Nordsjaelland Set To Meet Big Foreign Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Andreas Skov Olsen is expecting developments regarding his future to come very soon.



The 19-year-old has caught the eye over the course of the season with his performances at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland and is a man in demand this summer.











Everton and Tottenham are just two of the clubs to be linked with him and, according to Danish daily Ekstra Bladet, FCN are due to hold a meeting with a big foreign club later this week.



Skov Olsen netted 22 times in the Danish campaign and he is well aware that his future could soon be on the table.





"There is nothing concrete yet, but there will be soon", he told the Danish daily.







"If it is [another season at] FC Nordsjaelland, or I have to try something new, I will get enough answers this week I think.



"My agent just needs to finish something and see what the very best thing for me can be", he added.





Skov Olsen is heading into the final year of his contract at Nordsjaelland and the club are clear they must look to sell him unless he can be persuaded to put pen to paper to an extension.



The teenage attacker is keen to make sure whatever happens he is continuing to play week in, week out, as he bids to continue his development.



"If I have to go, it must be at a place with a view to playing time.



"I am not just going to sit on the bench. I am simply too young [for that]", he added.



In addition to scoring 22 times in the Superligaen, Skov Olsen also struck three times in the Europa League.



