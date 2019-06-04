Inter Cool Interest In Tottenham Target, Cost Putting Nerazzurri Off

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have cooled their interest in Ajax midfield star Donny van de Beek, who has also been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer as a replacement for Christian Eriksen.



The Dutchman was a massive player for Ajax this season as they won the Eredivisie and made the semi-finals of the Champions League.











Ajax do not want to sell him and are prepared to offer him a new contract, but the player himself has not ruled out leaving the Dutch champions during the summer transfer window.



Inter have been keeping tabs on him for several months and earlier this year they were confident of getting a deal over the line to sign Van de Beek ahead of the start of next season.





But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have gradually cooled their interest in the midfielder and he is no longer a target.







Van de Beek’s performances in the Champions League helped Ajax to keep adding millions to his price tag over the last few months.



And the midfielder’s demands have also increased due to his showing with the Dutch champions on Europe’s biggest stage.

