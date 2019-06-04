XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/06/2019 - 21:15 BST

It Could Happen – Agent of Tottenham and Liverpool Target Steven Bergwijn On Inter Switch

 




The agent of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool linked winger Steven Bergwijn has indicated that his client could be moving to Italy this summer with Inter.

Bergwijn has been heavily linked with a move away from PSV Eindhoven this summer following an impressive season in the Netherlands.  

 



Several clubs across Europe have been tracking his progress in Dutch football and he has attracted considerable interest from the Premier League, with Tottenham and Liverpool said to be keen on him.

But it seems Inter have stolen the march on the Dutchman’s other suitors and his agent, Fulco van Kooperen, indicated that a move to the Nerazzurri could be on the cards for his client.
 


He revealed while no new meetings are likely to take place with the Inter hierarchy in the coming days, there is still enough time to discuss Bergwijn’s possible move to the San Siro.



Van Kooperen told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com when asked about his client potentially joining Inter: “That’s what I hope. The transfer window has just begun.

“His arrival in Italy could happen, but there is nothing concrete.
 


“With [Inter sporting director Piero] Ausilio and [CEO Giuseppe] Marotta, no new meetings have been scheduled, but there is still time to talk about it.”

Ajax also want to sign Bergwijn, but PSV have made it emphatically clear that they will allow their best players to join their league rivals.   
 