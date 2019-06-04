XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/06/2019 - 19:25 BST

It Will Happen – Kevin De Bruyne Backing Eden Hazard Real Madrid Move

 




Kevin De Bruyne has backed Belgium team-mate Eden Hazard to make the move to Real Madrid this summer. 

Real Madrid are in talks with Chelsea about taking Hazard to the Bernabeu, but there has been no breakthrough yet. 

 



The jury is out on whether Los Blancos will meet Chelsea's demands for Hazard, but De Bruyne is confident that his countryman will be playing his football in La Liga under Zinedine Zidane next term.

De Bruyne told Belgian broadcaster VTM Nieuws: "I think the move will take place, but not in one, two, three days.
 


"I had to wait for three months when I joined City [from Wolfsburg]", he added.



Hazard has met up with the Belgium squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers while when his international duty is over he is expected to head off on a break.

Belgium are due to take on Kazakhstan and Scotland over the coming days in Euro 2020 qualifiers.
 


Hazard's current club Chelsea are also not sure of who will be in the dugout next season, with Maurizio Sarri linked with leaving for Italian champions Juventus.

 