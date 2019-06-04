Lazio Fail With Offer For Newcastle and West Ham Target, Also Lack Personal Agreement

Follow @insidefutbol





Club Brugge have rejected an offer from Lazio, who do not have a verbal agreement with Newcastle United and West Ham linked Wesley, it has been claimed.



The Brazilian striker has emerged as a wanted man in the summer transfer window, following his impressive performances for Club Brugge this season.











As such, Wesley has piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe, including Newcastle and West Ham from the Premier League.



In addition to the interest from England, Lazio have also identified Wesley as an option to bolster their ranks ahead of the upcoming season.





It was previously claimed the Italian club had recahed a verbal agreement with Wesley over the possibility of joining them during the summer.







However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Club Brugge have now rejected an €18m plus €3m in bonuses offer for Wesley from Lazio.



It is claimed that Club Brugge will demand a fee in the region of €30m for Wesley, who was the subject of a rejected €25m bid from Guangzhou Evergrande in January.





It is also claimed that Lazio have secured no agreement with Wesley and the player could be holding out for a move to the Premier League.



As such, Newcastle and West Ham will be given a huge shot in the arm in the chase for Wesley this summer.



Wesley netted 17 goals and registered 10 assists in all competitions for Club Brugge this season.

