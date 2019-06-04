Leeds United Supremo Did Not Talk Investment With QSI Chairman

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani did have a meeting with Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi this week, but possible investment in the Whites was not discussed, according to the Independent.



QSI are looking to buy into English football and the owners of Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with an investment in Leeds.













Leeds were beaten by Derby County in the semi-final of Championship playoff this season and are plotting to bounce back next term.



With Marcelo Bielsa set to stay for one more season, Radrizzani has vowed to keep fighting from promotion, and does not want to sell his majority stake.





The meeting with Al-Khelaifi, who is also the president of Paris Saint-Germain, raised eyebrows, but it has been claimed that it was only a meeting between two friends.







Al-Khelaifi and Radrizzani have been friends for many years after negotiating television rights deals when the Italian owned media agency MP & Silva.



Radrizzani is open to selling a minor stake in Leeds, but it is unclear if QSI would proceed on such terms.





The Whites have been approached by six interested parties this summer, but are holding out for the right offer

