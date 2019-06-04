XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/06/2019 - 16:31 BST

Leganes Playing Waiting Game But Unai Emery Infatuated By 22-Year-Old

 




Leganes are keen to play the waiting game before taking a decision on the future of Arsenal target Youssef En-Nesyri this summer, though Unai Emery is pushing to take the player to north London.

The 22-year-old striker scored nine La Liga goals this season and has piqued the interest of several clubs across Europe following the end of the campaign.  

 



Real Betis are keen to snare him away from Leganes and there has also been considerable interest from Germany with Borussia Dortmund and Schalke tracking him.

En-Nesyri has also been subject to interest from Arsenal, who are keen to add the young attacker to their forward line.
 


But according to Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, Leganes are keen to put off making a decision on the forward’s future for the time being.



The Spanish club know that Malaga could take advantage of a buy-back option if they win promotion to La Liga this season, by paying €15m.

And so Leganes want to see what happens with Malaga, while they are also looking at locking down En-Nesyri on a new contract before he leaves for the Africa Cup of Nations.
 


But it is claimed that Emery is a massive fan of the player and is desperate to take him to Arsenal, something which puts pressure on Leganes' position.   
 