Leganes Playing Waiting Game But Unai Emery Infatuated By 22-Year-Old

Leganes are keen to play the waiting game before taking a decision on the future of Arsenal target Youssef En-Nesyri this summer, though Unai Emery is pushing to take the player to north London.



The 22-year-old striker scored nine La Liga goals this season and has piqued the interest of several clubs across Europe following the end of the campaign.











Real Betis are keen to snare him away from Leganes and there has also been considerable interest from Germany with Borussia Dortmund and Schalke tracking him.



En-Nesyri has also been subject to interest from Arsenal, who are keen to add the young attacker to their forward line.





But according to Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, Leganes are keen to put off making a decision on the forward’s future for the time being.







The Spanish club know that Malaga could take advantage of a buy-back option if they win promotion to La Liga this season, by paying €15m.



And so Leganes want to see what happens with Malaga, while they are also looking at locking down En-Nesyri on a new contract before he leaves for the Africa Cup of Nations.





But it is claimed that Emery is a massive fan of the player and is desperate to take him to Arsenal, something which puts pressure on Leganes' position.

