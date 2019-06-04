Lille Up Against It To Land Replacement For Liverpool Target Nicolas Pepe, Bid Rejected

Follow @insidefutbol





Lille have had a bid rejected for former Arsenal star Jeff Reine-Adelaide, the man they want to replace Liverpool target Nicolas Pepe.



Pepe could be on the move from Lille this summer and has been linked with a host of clubs, most recently newly crowned European champions Liverpool.











And in a sign that Lille are actively preparing for Pepe's departure, they have stepped up their efforts to sign a replacement.



But Angers, who have Lille's preferred replacement on the books in the shape of Reine-Adelaide, are playing hardball.





According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Angers have just rejected a bid of over €10m for the former Arsenal star.







Angers are digging in to keep Reine-Adelaide and it is claimed that only a bid of between €25m and €30m could change attitudes at the Anjou club.



Whether Lille will be willing to reach such figures is unclear, as is the impact it could have on the timing of Pepe's potential departure from the club.





Lille are not the only club showing interest in Reine-Adelaide, with Rennes, Nice and Monaco all having made enquiries about him in recent days.



