Liverpool Boosted As Max Kruse Puts Fenerbahce On Backburner

Liverpool linked Max Kruse is keeping a move to Fenerbahce as a backup option as he is keen to join a side with European football to offer, it has been claimed in Germany.



Kruse, who joined Werder Bremen from Wolfsburg in 2016, has confirmed that he will not be signing a new contract with the Bundesliga club this summer.











As such, the 31-year-old will be available on a free transfer and clubs have already identified him as a shrewd signing for the upcoming season.



Both Liverpool and Tottenham in the Premier League have been linked with holding an interest Kruse, while there is also interest from Fenerbahce, who have made a contract offer to take him to Turkey.





However, according to German daily Bild, Kruse sees Fenerbahce as a backup option, something which is a boost for his Premier League suitors.







It is claimed the striker wants to play in Europe next season and Fenerbahce’s failure to qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League puts them at a disadvantage over other potential suitors.



Kruse is also looking for a big last contract though, with €6m per year his target.





The German netted 12 goals and registered 14 assists in all competitions for Werder Bremen in the 2018/19 campaign.



He has earned 14 caps at senior level for Germany.

