06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/06/2019 - 11:30 BST

Paris Saint-Germain Know What I Want – Arsenal and Manchester United Target

 




Manchester United and Arsenal target Thomas Meunier has insisted that Paris Saint-Germain know what he wants to do this summer.

The defender has a year left on his current deal and the club are yet to offer him a new contract in order to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.  

 



The full-back was not a certain starter at PSG last season and the Parisians are believed to be keen on letting him go this summer for a fee in the region of €25m.

He has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Arsenal interested in getting their hands on him.
 


But the player conceded that he has let PSG know that he would prefer to stay next season and is waiting for an offer of a new contract from the club.



However, he did claim that other clubs have been in touch and indicated that he would leave PSG if they are not interested in keeping him.

Meunier told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked about his future at PSG: “The club know my intentions.
 


“They know that I am open to a fourth year here and signing a new contract, but it will be their decision, it is in their hands.

“Today, the club leaders have a lot to manage.

“There are seven players whose contracts will end in June 2020 and there are reinforcements who must come and some players must leave.

“It is going to be very hectic.

“On my part, I have had contacts but I want to remain a PSG player.

“If this is not possible, we’ll find a solution.

"They bought me for just €6m. It is not as if I was signed for €100m and they are going to lose money on me.”

A self-confessed Manchester United fan, Meunier is said to be a cut-price option the Red Devils are considering signing to solve their problems at right-back.   
 