Peterborough Supremo Sticks To View Sunderland Would Never Meet Star’s Release Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United supremo Darragh MacAnthony is sticking to his guns over his claim that Sunderland would not be prepared to meet Marcus Maddison's release clause.



Creative midfielder Maddison is highly rated and has been linked with a host of clubs in recent years on the back of his performances at London Road.











Sunderland are expected to make signings this summer as they bid to go again in the battle to win promotion from League One, having missed out in the playoffs this season.



MacAnthony though doubts Sunderland will knock on his door for Maddison and, in an exchange on social media, stuck by his view that the Black Cats would not meet the player's release clause.





Maddison's clause is for an extra £2.5m above the amount Peterborough paid to sign him from Gateshead in 2014.







And MacAnthony stressed, when challenged over Sunderland buying Will Grigg, that the Black Cats did not pay £4m in one go.



He wrote on Twitter: "The clause [£2.5m] states that in profit. We paid a decent wedge for him.





"And Grigg was over time I'd imagine and 4 incl bonuses, this clause states in one hit.



"So Apples/Oranges in comparison to your 4 mill business. Is what it is.



"We [are] delighted he is our player."



Maddison featured in 40 League One games in the 2018/19 campaign, recording eight goals and 15 assists for Peterborough.



