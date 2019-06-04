XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/06/2019 - 14:36 BST

Sampdoria Will Let Me Go – Arsenal Target Dennis Praet

 




Arsenal target Dennis Praet has confessed he wants to move to a top club this summer and admits Sampdoria have verbally agreed to grant him a move, if the right offer arrives.

Praet, who made the switch to Sampdoria from Anderlecht in 2016, has been a consistent performer for the club over the last two seasons.  

 



The Belgian notched up 37 appearances for Sampdoria this season, as Marco Giampaolo’s men finished ninth in Serie A.

And following another consistent season, Praet has emerged as a target for several clubs, including Arsenal during the summer transfer window.
 


The Gunners sent scouts to watch Praet in action this season, while AC Milan have also identified him as a potential target ahead of the upcoming season.



As such, Praet has confessed that he would like to join a top club from the four prominent leagues in Europe this summer.

The 25-year-old also revealed that Sampdoria have verbally agreed to grant him a move during the summer transfer window, if the right offer arrives on their table.
 


“I want to move to a top club in one of the four top leagues”, Praet told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

“I don’t have a release clause, but Sampdoria have verbally agreed to grant me a move if an interesting offer arrives.”

Praet, who has a contract with Sampdoria that runs until 2021, is valued in the region of €25m by the Italian club.   
 