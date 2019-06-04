Serie A Giants Trying To Arrange Liverpool Friendly

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Napoli are trying to arrange a pre-season friendly against Premier League juggernauts and newly crowned European champions Liverpool.



While Napoli finished second in 2018/19 Serie A standings, Liverpool, runners-up in this season's Premier League, managed to end their campaign on the highest possible note by winning the Champions League, last Saturday.













Carlo Ancelotti will hope for a more productive campaign next season and a pre-season bout with the European champions could be the ideal test.



The two teams locked horns in an identical fixture last season in Dublin and, according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Napoli want another friendly.





That time, Liverpool proved their superiority by picking up an emphatic 5-0 win, with the club's record-signing Alisson registering a memorable performance.







Napoli are keen to build up to the new season by booking in a series of tests.



It remains to be seen if Napoli can reach an agreement with Liverpool and where the friendly could be slotted in.





Napoli are expected to jump straight into friendlies following a three-week camp at their training base.

