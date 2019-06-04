This Is Key Difference Between Unai Emery And Arsene Wenger – Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Granit Xhaka has indicated that Unai Emery is more concerned about the defensive structure of his Arsenal team than Arsene Wenger was.



Wenger left Arsenal last year after 22 years in charge and was replaced by former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla coach Emery in the Emirates dugout.











Emery’s first season at Arsenal ended with the disappointment of losing the Europa League final and a bad run of form in the league also smashed their top four hopes.



However, the Spaniard showed promise early in the season and Xhaka stressed that Emery is as meticulous a coach on the training pitch as Wenger was at Arsenal.





But he believes that while Wenger always looked to find attacking solution to problems, his successor is more mindful of the defensive set-up of the Gunners.







Asked to differentiate between Wenger and Emery, Xhaka told Swiss daily Blick: “Both are absolute professionals and very meticulous in their work.



“A small difference maybe is that Arsene Wenger always looked for an attacking solution.





“Whereas Unai Emery acts out of a defensive good defensive structure.”



Wenger has not yet returned to football since departing Arsenal.

