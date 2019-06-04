This Is Why Transfer Fee Hasn’t Been Disclosed – West Ham Supremo On Move

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United chairman David Gold has revealed that both Lucas Perez and Alaves did not want to disclose the transfer fee which has taken the striker back to Spain.



Perez, who made the switch to east London from Arsenal for a £4m fee last summer, failed to make the desired impact for the Hammers this season.













The 30-year-old has now followed Edimilson Fernandes, who has joined Mainz, through the exit door at West Ham, by making a return to Spain with Alaves.



However, West Ham did not reveal the transfer fee involved in the deal that took Perez away from the London Stadium after just a solitary season.





And Gold has now revealed that both Perez and Alaves did not want the transfer fee involved to be disclosed to the public, following the switch.







“It was the player and the buying club’s request [to not reveal the transfer fee involved in the deal]”, Gold wrote on Twitter.



Perez scored just six goals in 19 appearances for West Ham this term.





In addition to the departures of Perez and Fernandes, West Ham have also released Andy Carroll, Samir Nasri and Adrian ahead of the upcoming season.



Manuel Pellegrini has strengthened his squad with the addition of goalkeepers Roberto and David Martin on free transfers this summer.



The Hammers are also being linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, who impressed while on loan at Everton during the recently concluded season.

