XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/06/2019 - 19:48 BST

Too Expensive, Can’t Afford Him – Fenerbahce Sporting Director On Everton and West Ham Target

 




Fenerbahce sporting director Damien Comolli has ruled his side out of being able to snap up Everton and West Ham target Yacine Brahimi due to the player's demands. 

Brahimi is reaching the end of his contract at FC Porto and has emerged as an attractive target for a number of clubs, including Marco Silva's Everton and Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham. 

 



Comolli has looked at taking the winger to Istanbul, but the former Liverpool director of football makes no bones about the fact that Brahimi is now out of reach for Fenerbahce, despite his imminent free transfer status.

Asked about a swoop for Brahimi on RMC Sports' Footissime, Comolli said: "We cannot afford him.
 


"He is too expensive", the Frenchman added.



Brahimi has yet to commit himself to any club and the winger is claimed to be waiting to see what proposals are on the table after the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.

Former Porto boss Andre Villas-Boas is an admirer of the wide-man and has been linked with having an interest in taking him to Marseille.
 


The 29-year-old has also been linked with La Liga club Real Betis, but it is unclear if they would be able to meet his financial demands.

 