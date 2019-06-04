XRegister
X
06 October 2018

04/06/2019 - 12:18 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Star Postpones Scheduled Surgery

 




Ben Davies has had an operation postponed, meaning the Tottenham Hotspur defender is now in line to feature for Wales in their Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The Spurs defender was scheduled to undergo a hernia operation just days after the Champions League final, but the procedure has been postponed for an undisclosed length of time.  

 



The 26-year-old has had pain throughout the 2018/19 campaign, but did not want to sit out six to eight weeks in the middle of the season.

Not treating his long-standing hernia problem could have hampered his chances of turning out for Wales in Euro 2020 and he was advised to have the surgery as early as possible.
 


However, the situation has improved for the better it seems, as he will not need the surgery right away.



Wales face Croatia in Osijek on 8th June and Hungary in Budapest, three days later.

Departing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who suffered a hamstring injury in April, is set to miss the matches.
 


Davies made his national team debut in 2012 and has made 44 appearances for Wales.
 