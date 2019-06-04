Transfer Scrap For Newcastle Target Jan Hurtado Heating Up As AC Milan Join Race

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are giving Newcastle United company in the battle to land teenage Venezuela international Jan Hurtado, who is currently on the books at Argentine side Gimnasia La Plata.



Hurtado, who joined Gimnasia last summer, has been linked with a summer switch to Newcastle, with Rafael Benitez reportedly a firm fan of the forward.













The 19-year-old has already represented Venezuela at senior level and is now increasingly attracting interest from European clubs.



Sampdoria, Atalanta and Marseille have already been linked with Hurtado, but now Newcastle have further competition in the form of AC Milan.





According to Italian daily Tuttosport, AC Milan have put Hurtado firmly on their radar as they feel he could be the powerful, physical striker they are looking for.







The Rossoneri have noted the player's development over the last 12 months and Hurtado made his senior Venezuela bow earlier this year.



The race for Hurtado appears to be heating up and Newcastle boss Benitez may be hoping takeover talk at St. James' Park can be quickly resolved.





If Newcastle are taken over by the Bin Zayed Group then Benitez could have extra financial firepower at his disposal.

