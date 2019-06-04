We’re In Healthy Position – Arsenal Star Stresses Gunners Status

Follow @insidefutbol





Granit Xhaka believes Arsenal are in a healthy position despite not being in the Champions League next season and insists he is enjoying his time at the club.



Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season and squandered an opportunity to reach the Champions League following a dire performance in the Europa League final against Chelsea.











With another season of the Europa League ahead of them, there are fears amongst the Arsenal fan base that the club are regressing with suggestions that they will not spend big again this summer.



However, Xhaka thinks otherwise and stressed that they were one win away from being in the Champions League again.





The midfielder believes Arsenal are in a healthy position to kick on again next season and the player is personally feeling satisfied at the club for the moment.







Speaking to Swiss daily Blick, the midfielder said: “I am a leader in one of top five teams in the best league in the world.



“We ended the season only two points behind third, we were in the final of the Europa League and were a win away from being in the Champions League.





“I see ourselves a club in a very healthy position and I still have a long term contract here.



“I am currently feeling very good, both professionally and personally.”



Xhaka has had his detractors in England but has continued to be a pivotal part of the Arsenal team.

