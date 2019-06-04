West Ham Continuing Talks To Sign Everton Target Andre Gomes Despite Barcelona’s Firm Stance

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham are continuing to hold talks with Barcelona to land Everton target Andre Gomes, are aware that the Catalan giants do not want to bring down their asking price this summer.



Gomes was on loan at Everton this season and impressed several clubs, who are keen on getting their hands on the Portugal midfielder in the coming months.











Everton are also keen on keeping Gomes on Merseyside, but it has been claimed West Ham are the ones who have been doing all the running in order to sign the midfielder.



Barcelona want to sell him and Manuel Pellegrini has identified the Everton loan star as one of his priority signings.





The Catalan giants have already rejected an offer from West Ham for Gomes, but according to Spanish daily Marca, the two clubs have continued to be in conversations for the midfielder.







Barcelona want €30m for the Portuguese’s departure and West Ham are trying to convince the club to accept a lower fee of around €22.5m.



But suitors have been made aware that the Spanish champions do not want to bring down their asking price for Gomes.





West Ham do not want to overpay but the talks between the two clubs continuing suggest that the Hammers are keen to chip away in order to land the Barcelona midfielder.

