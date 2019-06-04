Will It Be Case – Genk Sporting Director Hints Arsenal Target Could Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Genk sporting director Dimitri de Conde has hinted at Arsenal linked Leandro Trossard staying with the club, as he revealed that the Belgian side have yet to receive a concrete offer for any player linked with the exit door.



Trossard played an integral role during Genk’s march to the league title in Belgium this season and scored 22 goals in all competitions for the club.











As such, the winger has popped up on the radar of several clubs in Europe, including Arsenal, who have been linked with wanting to take him to the Emirates Stadium to bolster their options in attack.



And in the wake of the rumours linking him with potential moves to Arsenal and Wolfsburg this summer, Trossard even confirmed he may have played his last game for Genk.





However, De Conde has hinted that Trossard could still remain with Genk next season, by revealing the Belgian champions have yet to receive a concrete offer for any player linked with an exit this summer.







The Genk sporting director also admitted anything could happen in the transfer window and hinted that players linked with moves, including Trossard, could end up staying in Belgium.



“There is nothing concrete”, De Conde told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.





“We indeed have an idea about players who could leave, but will that be the case?



“It could be a surprise.



"Someone we thought would be leaving may well stay.”



Trossard has a contract with Genk that runs until 2021, with the club reserving the option to extend it for another year.

