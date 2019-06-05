27-Year-Old Championship Star To Leeds United Talk Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are unlikely to sign Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder Luke Freeman during the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.



Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds director of football Victor Orta are working hard behind the scenes to identify and nail down potential targets for the club ahead of a crucial summer window.











After narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League, Leeds are keen to have one more stab at it next season, but do not have the funds to go on a spending spree.



Leeds are likely to shop in the loan market and Bielsa is believed to be keen on adding more creativity to his squad ahead of the start of the next campaign.





QPR creative midfielder Freeman has been mooted as a possible target after he impressed in a side that finished 19th in the Championship standings this season.







But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the 27-year-old is unlikely to be seen in a Leeds shirt at the start of the 2019/20 Championship campaign.



He has a contract until 2021 with QPR and the London club are unlikely to let him go unless they receive a considerable transfer fee.





Leeds are not in a position to spend big on a permanent transfers this summer and Freeman is unlikely to be a target.



The Whites are keen to bring Jack Harrison back on loan from Manchester City and Bielsa wants to add more than winger to his squad this summer.



However, the situation could yet change if Leeds receive big money investment from Qatar Sports Investments.



