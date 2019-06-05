Can’t Know Future – Liverpool Linked Sandro Tonali On Leaving Italian Football

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool target Sandro Tonali has refused to rule out a move to a club outside Italy, when he decides to leave Brescia in the future.



The 19-year-old played an integral role in Brescia securing promotion to Serie A this season, after directly contributing to 10 goals for Eugenio Corini’s men.









As such, the Italian has emerged as a target for almost all the top clubs in Italy during the summer transfer window.



In addition to the interest in his homeland, Liverpool have also been in touch with Brescia over the possibility of snaring Tonali away from Italy.





And the midfielder has now refused to rule out a move away from Italy in the future, when he eventually decides to part ways with Brescia.







Tonali admitted he has been discussing the possibilities with his family and friends, and although he can see himself playing for a club in Italy, he concedes no one knows what is in store for the future.



“I'm talking a lot with my family about this, it's a choice that needs to be shared with them”, Tonali was quoted as saying by Italian outlet La Roma 24 when asked whether he will play in Italy or abroad.





“My idea has always been to play in Italy, then I can't know the future.



"I see myself in a club in our country, this is what I can say."



Asked if he enjoys being the centre of transfer talk, Tonali said: “My life has changed, the news reaches me but does not distort me.



“I am happy because my way of life is the same, I appreciate that you talk about me but without thinking much about it.



“In football you should not think about many things, I appreciate all this.”



Brescia president Massimo Cellino has been looking to lock Tonali down on a new contract as he seeks to keep him for the club's Serie A campaign next season.

