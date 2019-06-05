Che Adams Miles Better Than Alfredo Morelos Says League One Club Chairman

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony feels Birmingham City striker Che Adams is miles better than Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos.



Both Adams and Morelos has been linked with moves away from their respective clubs, owing to their strong and prolific goalscoring record in the recently concluded season.









The Premier League has been mooted as a potential destination for the strikers, with the transfer window in England well and truly open for business.



And amidst rumours linking both players with the English top flight, Peterborough’s MacAnthony has weighed in and expressed his view that Adams is worthy of a higher asking price than Morelos.





The Posh chairman feels Morelos’ exploits in the Scottish Premiership and his poor disciplinary record serve to cast doubt over whether he can cut the mustard in the Premier League.







MacAnthony believes Adams is worth £15m rising to £20m, but when challenged on Morelos being worth £20m, expressed his doubts.



“Not sure he is [better than Adams]”, MacAnthony wrote on Twitter.





“[He’s] playing in Scotland, no disrespect, and awful record discipline wise.



“[Morelos] scoring goals in [the] Championship is a possibility but not sure in Premier League.



“[It] could be wrong, just my opinion.



"Adams is miles better in my opinion.”



Adams finished the 2018/19 Championship season with 22 goals, while Morelos netted 30 goals in all competitions for Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

