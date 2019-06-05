XRegister
06 October 2018

05/06/2019 - 21:09 BST

Claim From France: Celtic Set Asking Price For Star, Bhoys Want This Much

 




Celtic are looking for between €15m (£13m) and €17m (£14.8m) to let midfielder Olivier Ntcham depart Celtic Park this summer. 

The Bhoys are preparing for a busy summer of transfer business as new permanent boss Neil Lennon looks to make his mark on the squad. 

 



Ntcham has been drawing interest from several clubs, with French giants Marseille the latest side to be claimed to have joined the race for his services.

Celtic are willing to sell the midfielder for the right price and, according to French magazine France Football, the Bhoys have set that price at between €15m and €17m.
 


It is unclear if any of Ntcham's suitors will be willing to pay the sum requested by Celtic for the 23-year-old.



Marseille are not claimed to have made any progress on a swoop for Ntcham as they focus on other areas of the side first.

The French giants also want to ship out Florian Thauvin and Kevin Strootman to bring down the wage bill.
 


Celtic have Ntcham locked under contract until the summer of 2022.

 