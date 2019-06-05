XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/06/2019 - 14:20 BST

Claim From Germany: Bayern Munich Remain Option For Callum Hudson-Odoi

 




Bayern Munich remain in the race to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, despite suggestions that he could soon sign a new contract.

The 18-year-old has been on Bayern Munich’s radar since the January transfer window and he has so far rejected overtures from Chelsea over a new contract.  

 



He has a year left on his current deal with the Blues and he has been keen to leave Stamford Bridge but a serious knee injury towards the end of the season has thrown a spanner into his plans.

Hudson-Odoi is not likely to be fit in time for the start of next season and there are major doubts whether Bayern Munich will look to sign him while he is still recovering.
 


There are suggestions that he could soon sign a new contract with Chelsea to end all the rumours, but according to German magazine SportBild, the Bundesliga champions are still very much an option for the player.



While Bayern Munich are unlikely to try and sign him while he is recuperating from a knee injury, they have not taken their eyes off him.

If a move in the summer does not transpire, the club might wait until next year to snap him up for a paltry compensation fee.
 


Chelsea remain hopeful that they will be able to convince the player that he has a future at the club and see him sign a new contract.   
 