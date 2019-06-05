Claim From Spain: Real Madrid Undecided On Paul Pogba Or Christian Eriksen

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid remain torn over whether to sign Paul Pogba or Christian Eriksen during the summer transfer window.



The Spanish giants are prepared to spend big this summer following a poor season and have already started to reshape their squad for a campaign under Zinedine Zidane.









They are still trying to tie up a deal for Eden Hazard with Chelsea and signing a top quality midfielder remains one of their ultimate priorities for the transfer window.



Zidane wants to bring in Pogba from Manchester United and has reportedly already spoken with the player over moving to the Bernabeu this summer.





But according to Spanish daily AS, the Real Madrid hierarchy are angling towards signing Eriksen from Tottenham in the coming months.







Manchester United are believed to be asking for a fee of around €150m before agreeing to sell their star Frenchman ahead of the start of next season.



Pogba’s wage demands are also a problem as Real Madrid would have to break their salary structure to accommodate the Frenchman in their squad.





Eriksen has a year left on his contract at Tottenham and his signing would make for a much more financially sensible decision for the Spanish giants.



But Zidane has been insistent about signing Pogba and wants Real Madrid to fulfil his wish by getting his top target to the club.

